De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 5-2 victory against the Padres.

De La Cruz set the Reds on a positive path with his massive 443-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning. The long ball snapped a four game-stretch during which the dynamic young shortstop didn't knock any extra-base hits and went just 1-for-13 at the plate, though he did maintain valuable production with three thefts during that span. De La Cruz has been one of baseball's most impressive performers early in the campaign, slashing .280/.390/.590 with eight home runs, 19 RBI, 26 runs and a league-leading 18 stolen bases through 118 plate appearances.