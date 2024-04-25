De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and three stolen bases in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.
It's already the second three-steal game for De La Cruz this season -- he's up to a league-leading 15 stolen bases on the campaign. The 22-year-old shortstop has been sensational through the first month of the year, batting .313 with a 1.063 OPS, seven home runs, 23 runs scored and 18 RBI through his first 24 games.
More News
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Seventh homer, 12th steal in win•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Steals base in loss•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Draws career-high four walks•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Homer, three steals in win•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Smacks fifth homer•
-
Reds' Elly De La Cruz: Reaches base three times in loss•