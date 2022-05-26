Strickland picked up the save Wednesday against the Cubs. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

With Lucas Sims (back) on the 15-day injured list, Strickland earned his first save chance of the season. The veteran was shaky and allowed the tying run to reach third base, but he ultimately got the job done by striking out Christopher Morel. Tony Santillan, Alexis Diaz and Art Warren have all registered saves in Sims' recent absence, but the trio served as set-up men for Strickland on Wednesday. Cincinnati's closing situation will likely continue to be handled by a committee until Sims returns to the team.