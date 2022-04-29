Strickland allowed a run on two hits and two walks in Thursday's loss to the Padres, pitching with a three-run deficit in the seventh inning.
At one point Strickland was considered to be a candidate to close for the Reds, but he has a 9.82 ERA and 2.73 WHIP in 7.1 innings. The two walks on Thursday give him a whopping 11 walks so far. Even if the Reds had won more than three games so far, Strickland would be pretty far from closing out games right now.
