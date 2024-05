Gibaut (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Gibaut was shut down from throwing late in April due to lingering issues with his strained right forearm and has now been put on the 60-day IL. He's consistently had his timetable for return pushed back after being said to be questionable for Opening Day in early March. He's still eligible to return in late May but may not be healthy by that point.