Gibaut (forearm) will resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gibaut experienced renewed discomfort in his forearm following his most recent rehab appearance April 16, but fortunately for the right-hander, a week off was seemingly all he needed to bounce back from the setback. Since opening the season on the 15-day injured list, Gibaut has made five rehab appearances between Louisville and High-A Dayton, giving up five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings.