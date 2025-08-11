The Reds returned Gibaut (shoulder) from his rehab assignment Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Gibaut remains on the 15-day injured list, so he must have encountered a setback while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, where he allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning in his most recent appearance Wednesday. The righty reliever has been out since late June with a right shoulder impingement.