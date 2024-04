Gibault (forearm) is scheduled to throw back-to-back games next week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After experiencing renewed discomfort in his forearm, Gibault had a rehab assignment paused April 16 before returning to pitch Wednesday and again Friday. Next up are the back-to-back outings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Presumably, that would be the right-handed reliever's final hurdle before activation.