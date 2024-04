Gibaut (forearm) did not make a scheduled appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gibaut had thrown 25 pitches in a rehab appearance Tuesday and was scheduled to pitch again the next day. The Reds had targeted April 20 as a return for the right-hander, but manager David Bell said it will likely take longer now. The team will know more after Gibaut visits a doctor, and the pitcher could have his rehab assignment paused.