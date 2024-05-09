Reds manager David Bell said Gibaut underwent anterior interosseous nerve release surgery on his right arm Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gibaut first began experiencing forearm issues back in late February and never was able to get over the hump, so he ultimately opted for a procedure. Bell said that the Reds are hopeful the reliever can make it back from the 60-day injured list later this season, although a more specific target date for his return probably won't be available for several weeks.