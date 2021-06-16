Hoffman (shoulder) has been throwing bullpen sessions at Triple-A Louisville this week and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the affiliate next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hoffman, who hasn't pitched since May 27 due to right shoulder soreness, will likely make one or two rehab starts for Louisville while the Reds weigh whether to bring him back as a member of the rotation or bullpen once he's activated. Before landing on the shelf, the right-hander was serviceable but unspectacular over his 10 starts, posting a 4.61 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 41 innings. Meanwhile, Vladimir Gutierrez (2.74 ERA and 1.09 through four starts) has been impressive as Hoffman's replacement in the rotation, and his quality work may be enough to keep him ahead of Hoffman in the pecking order when both are healthy.