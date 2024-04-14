Hoffman (2-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After shutting Pittsburgh down on 17 pitches (11 strikes) in the top of the ninth to preserve a 3-3 tie, Hoffman got rewarded when Nick Castellanos walked it off with a single in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander has had a strong start to the season in a high-leverage role, giving up runs in only one of his seven appearances while posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB, but the ninth-inning picture for the Phillies could get even more crowded when Orion Kerkering (forearm) gets added to the mix, joining Hoffman (one save) and Jose Alvarado (two saves).