Hoffman allowed a run on two walks and struck out one in a hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

The Giants scraped together a run off Hoffman, but he was able to preserve the lead for his first save as a Twin. Yoendrys Gomez hasn't pitched since Saturday, but his recent struggles likely paved the way for Hoffman to get this save chance. On the year, Hoffman has a 3.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 102:30 K:BB through 66 innings while adding six saves, 22 holds and four blown saves between Minnesota and Toronto.