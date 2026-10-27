Hoffman recently underwent arthroscopic surgery and a debridement procedure to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Hoffman landed on the 15-day injured list during the last weekend of the regular season with right forearm inflammation, and now he's had his elbow repair a month later. The Twins anticipate Hoffman beginning a throwing program in eight weeks and being ready for the start of the 2027 season. Hoffman logged a 3.55 ERA and 102:30 K:BB over 66 innings between the Blue Jays and Twins in 2026. Assuming health, Hoffman is likely to compete with Yoendrys Gomez for Minnesota's closer role next season.