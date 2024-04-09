Hoffman (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning Monday. He struck out one, blew a save chance and earned a win over the Phillies.

Hoffman coughed up the 3-1 lead in the ninth inning after Jose Alvarado worked a clean eighth but the Phillies quickly took the lead back in the 10th to get Hoffman the victory. Hoffman had turned in 4.1 scoreless frames prior to Monday's hiccup. As of now, Alvarado still appears to be the team's top ninth-inning option.