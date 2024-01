The Phillies and Hoffman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.2 million contract Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It was the final year of arbitration eligibility for Hoffman, who is coming off his best season in the majors after collecting a 2.41 ERA and 69:19 K:BB over 52.1 innings. He'll be a high-leverage option out of the Phillies' bullpen again in 2024.