Hoffman struck out two batters in a scoreless inning to collect the save Tuesday versus the Cubs.

The Phillies saw a 6-1 lead quickly get cut to 6-4 after Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run shot off Jose Ruiz in the ninth inning, so Philadelphia brought in Hoffman to make sure things didn't get out of hand. Jose Alvarado remains the team leader with 12 saves on the year, but Hoffman has also proven to be a reliable option with a 1.24 ERA in 36.1 innings.