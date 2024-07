Hoffman struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning and earned a save over Atlanta.

Hoffman threw nine of 14 pitches for strikes to close out the 8-6 win. He's picked up saves in three straight appearances and has converted six straight chances dating back to May 17. Hoffman now owns a stellar 1.21 ERA with a 47:8 K:BB through 37.1 frames. Jose Alvarado took the mound in the eighth inning of what appeared to be a blowout win but gave up a three-run homer to Marcell Ozuna.