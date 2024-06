Hoffman struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Sunday vs Miami.

Hoffman allowed a runner to reach on an error but was otherwise solid to pick up his sixth save. Jose Alvarado leads the Phillies with 12 saves this season, but Hoffman has gotten the occasional opportunity. No matter the role, Hoffman has proven to be one of the most reliable bullpen weapons for the Phillies this season, pitching with a 1.27 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.