Hoffman earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Hoffman continues to impress in a late-inning role with the Phillies -- he's allowed just one earned run in his last 19.1 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander's ERA is down to 1.09 on the year with a 0.97 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Hoffman's up to five saves with seven holds on the campaign.