Hoffman picked up the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Jose Alvarado pitched the eighth inning Thursday, leaving the ninth to Hoffman who'd set down the Rangers in order for his fourth save of the year. The Phillies continue to utilize a high-leverage approach to their bullpen, which has resulted in save opportunities for Hoffman when Alvarado is needed earlier in games. The 31-year-old right-hander has been excellent this year, posting a 1.25 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings.