Hoffman earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Nationals, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Jose Alvarado finished the eighth inning, the Phillies turned to Hoffman in the ninth. The right-hander worked around Joey Gallo's one-out double, closing out the 4-2 victory for his third save of the season -- his first since April 30. Hoffman's been sharp this year, pitching to a 0.90 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 20 innings. While Alvarado is still likely Philly's preferred ninth-inning option, Hoffman should see the occasional save chance depending on matchups.