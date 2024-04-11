Hoffman earned the save Wednesday against the Cardinals, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

After allowing two runs in his last outing Monday, Hoffman rebounded with a scoreless frame Wednesday to earn his first of the year. The 31-year-old right-hander figures to be in the ninth-inning mix for the Phillies going forward, though Jose Alvarado is likely still the preferred closing option. Overall, Hoffman has a 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through his first six appearances this year.