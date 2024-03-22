Hoffman struck out the side against the Tigers on Friday and now has a 10:2 K:BB in 7.2 scoreless innings this spring.

After struggling as a swingman with the Rockies and Reds for most of his career, Hoffman suddenly emerged as a shutdown reliever for the Phillies last season. He finished the year with a 2.41 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 52.1 innings. If his spring numbers are any indication, he's on track for a similar performance this season. That could earn him a handful of saves if the Phillies go with a closer committee, which manager Rob Thomson has favored in the past.