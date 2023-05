Hoffman exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Phillies earlier this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Hoffman has yet to be officially released, so perhaps the two sides were able to come to a new agreement. If not, he will soon become a free agent. The 30-year-old right-hander has flashed improved velocity this season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley but was sporting an ugly 7.00 ERA through nine innings of relief in the International League.