Reds' Jesse Winker: Enters as pinch hitter
Winker (side) went 1-for-1 with a single and a run scored in the Reds' 6-3 victory over the Cubs on Monday.
Winker came into the game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter for starting pitcher Luis Castillo. He singled and later scored what would be the game-winning run for the Reds. Winker has been dealing with some side tightness since Sunday's game against Colorado, but the injury evidently isn't serious enough to keep him on the pine. Winker passed all pre-game tests prior to Monday's contest, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if he finds himself back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later.
