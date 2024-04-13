Winker went 4-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning loss to the A's.

The 30-year-old outfielder did everything he could to get the Nationals into the win column in a 2-1 loss, but the rest of the team only managed four hits combined. Winker is off to a blistering start to 2024, batting .361 (13-for-36) through 12 games with three doubles, a homer, a steal, three RBI and seven runs, but the lackluster lineup around him has limited his fantasy production.