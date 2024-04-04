Winker (illness) will start in left field and bat sixth in Thursday's game versus the Pirates.
Winker has dealt with an illness this week but is feeling well enough to play Thursday. It's a bit of a surprise he's in the lineup at all since the Pirates are starting lefty Martin Perez and the left-handed hitting Winker has a career .657 OPS versus southpaws.
