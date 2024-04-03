Winker (illness) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Winker had to be removed from Monday's 8-4 loss to Pittsburgh due to an illness. Even after Tuesday's off day, Winker won't rejoin the lineup, though it's not clear whether he's still not feeling well or if just getting an extra day to rest up. Eddie Rosario will play left field and Victor Robles will be in center while Winker is on the bench.