Winker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Winker was the only one in the Nationals' lineup with multiple hits, as he accounted for six total bases while the rest of his teammates combined for four. He doubled his first time up but missed out on an RBI chance after CJ Abrams was thrown out at home and then took Ryan Yarbrough deep to right in the third for his second long ball of the year. Winker struggled to find much production with his bat over the last two seasons in Seattle and Milwaukee but is off to a blistering start this year, hitting .373/.500/.608 with five RBI, 11 runs and a 9:10 BB:K in 64 plate appearances.