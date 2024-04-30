Winker went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Marlins.

The 30-year-old had a busy day despite his lack of success with the bat, drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning, then reaching base on a fielder's choice and stealing a bag in the seventh. Winker's reached base safely in 17 of the last 19 games, slashing .278/.369/.472 over that stretch with all three of his homers and all three of his stolen bases on the season along with 13 runs and 13 RBI. With Lane Thomas (knee) and Joey Gallo (shoulder) sidelined, Winker's become the everyday starter in left field, while Eddie Rosario and Alex Call platoon in right.