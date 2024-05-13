Winker left Sunday's loss to the Red Sox in the sixth inning due to back spasms, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The 30-year-old tried to play through the issue, but Winker's back flared up after he made a diving attempt to catch a sinking liner in the bottom of the fifth inning. Trey Lipscomb pinch hit for him in the sixth, with Ildemaro Vargas shifting from third base to left field defensively. Winker is slashing .235/.350/.386 through 38 games on the season with four homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs and a career-high four steals, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he got a day off Monday when the Nationals head to Chicago to face the White Sox and right-hander Chris Flexen.