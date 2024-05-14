Winker (back) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 of a doubleheader against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Winker was removed from Sunday's game with back spasms and wasn't part of the Nationals lineup for Monday's matchup against the ChiSox, which was postponed. While it's possible Winker could return for the nightcap Tuesday, it's more likely that he'll receive the full day off. Nick Senzel will handle DH duties during Game 1.
