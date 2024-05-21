Winker went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Twins.

He led off the fourth inning by working the count full against Pablo Lopez before crushing a fastball over the fence in center field. Winker has left the yard in back-to-back games and has four hits in his last three contests, but that comes on the heels of an 0-for-21 stretch. On the season, the 30-year-old is slashing .232/.346/.411 with six homers, five steals, 21 RBI and 22 runs in 44 games, but Winker may need to stay hot if he wants to hang onto a significant role in the OF/DH mix with Lane Thomas (knee) closing in on his return and top prospect James Wood (.393/.493/.689 in May for Triple-A Rochester) pounding on the door for a promotion.