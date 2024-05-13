Winker (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Winker was removed from Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox with back spasms. He's feeling better Monday, but isn't well enough to start just yet. Winker dealt with back problems for a chunk of last season while he was with the Brewers, but his current back issue is considered unrelated. Nick Senzel will serve as the Nationals' designated hitter while Winker recovers.
