Winker went 2-for-2 with two walks, a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Winker entered the game in a 1-for-21 skid but broke the skid with a couple of extra-base hits, including a three-run homer off Blue Jays' starter Alek Manoah that put the cap on a five-run fourth inning for the Nats. The homer was the fourth of the season for Winker, who also later added his seventh double. He's slashing .254/.372/.421 with four homers, 18 RBI, 18 runs and three stolen bases over 131 plate appearances.