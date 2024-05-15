Winker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Winker was held out of the lineup for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader while he recovered from back spasms, but he was back in the starting nine at designated hitter for the Nationals' 4-0 loss in the nightcap, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The Nationals haven't indicated that Winker suffered a setback with his back coming out of Tuesday's contest, so his absence Wednesday likely has more to do with the White Sox bringing a lefty (Garrett Crochet) to the hill.