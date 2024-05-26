Winker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners due to left quadriceps cramps, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old exited Saturday's 3-1 win due to the cramps and will be held out of the starting nine Sunday, though he'll be available as a pinch hitter. Winker should be able to rejoin the lineup in the next day or two.