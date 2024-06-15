Winker will get an MRI on Saturday after sustaining a right knee injury during Saturday's game against the Marlins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Winker awkwardly slid back into second after rounding the base on a Ildemaro Vargas hit and was removed from the game in the third inning. The outfielder will have an MRI done on his right knee later Saturday, which should provide some insight on the severity of the injury.