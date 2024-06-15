Winker (undisclosed) exited Saturday's matchup with the Marlins in the bottom of the third inning, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Winker singled and later rounded second base on a base knock from Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the first inning, being tagged out after awkwardly sliding back into the bag. Luis Garcia replaced him at the plate in the third inning and more information on Winker's status will likely come following Saturday's contest.