Winker went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.

The steal actually came on a botched pickoff, as Mets starter David Peterson had Winker dead to rights but Pete Alonso couldn't handle the pitcher's throw to first. It still goes into the books as Winker's 11th stolen base of the season, an incredible number considering he came into the year just 3-for-6 on the basepaths over 610 career big-league games. The 30-year-old outfielder is also locked in at the plate right now, batting .343 (12-for-35) with a .429 OBP over the last 11 contests, but his only extra-base hit among those dozen knocks is a double.