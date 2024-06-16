Winker, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, said an MRI on his right knee showed no structural damage, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Winker noted, however, that he's still dealing with some stiffness in his right knee, which he injured while running the bases in the first inning of Saturday's 4-0 win before he was pulled in the third inning. The 30-year-old said that he expects to be good to go after a couple of days of rest, and he'll benefit from the Nationals being off Monday before the team begins a three-game set with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.