Manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday after the Mets' 6-5 loss to the Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader that Winker (side) will undergo an MRI, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Winker walked and delivered an RBI sacrifice fly in his two plate appearances in Game 1 before being pulled from the contest prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to right side discomfort. Mendoza noted that Winker -- who suffered the injury while throwing to home plate in the bottom of the third inning -- will be sent in for tests as the Mets look to determine whether he suffered an oblique strain. Winker won't be available for the second game of the twin bill Sunday, and his availability for the Mets' three-game series in Arizona that begins Monday would also seem to be in doubt.