Winker (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Winker required an MRI after exiting Saturday's 4-0 win with a right knee injury, and while the results of his medical tests haven't yet been revealed, he'll be forced to miss out on at least one start. With Winker out of the lineup Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas will pick up a start in left field.

