Winker (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Winker required an MRI after exiting Saturday's 4-0 win with a right knee injury, and while the results of his medical tests haven't yet been revealed, he'll be forced to miss out on at least one start. With Winker out of the lineup Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas will pick up a start in left field.
More News
-
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Having imaging done on right knee•
-
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Exits early versus Miami•
-
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Crosses plate three times Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Drives in three Monday•
-
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Steals streak at four games•
-
Nationals' Jesse Winker: Keeps running Wednesday•