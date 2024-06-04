Winker went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

All three hits were singles, but it was still a productive night for Winker. His performance was marred by a caught stealing to end the second inning, however -- one of many mistakes by the Nats in what proved to be a one-run loss. The 30-year-old outfielder is batting .333 (11-for-33) over the last 10 games, but his only extra-base hit during that stretch is a double, and his homer drought currently stands at 13 games.