Winker went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over Atlanta.

After being held out of Sunday's starting nine due to mild cramping in his quadriceps, Winker looked fully healthy Monday as he stole his seventh bag of the year. The 30-year-old was mired in a slump through the first half of May, but he appears to be heating up again -- over his last nine games, he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with a double, two homers, three steals, five RBI and six runs.