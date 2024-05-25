Manager Davey Martinez said Winker cramped up while running the bases during Saturday's win over Seattle, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It's unclear exactly where Winker is hurting, but Martinez said he believes the 30-year-old will be able to play Sunday. He went 2-for-3 before exiting Saturday's game in the seventh inning and is now slashing .273/.385/.591 across his last seven games.