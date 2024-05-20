Winker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Phillies.

Winker is in the middle of a lengthy slump, entering the game with one hit in his last 25 at-bats. His only hit during that stretch came in Saturday's game, which combined with Sunday's homer, could mean brighter days ahead for the 30-year-old. Even with the cold spell, Winker is slashing .224/.339/.381 with five homers and five stolen bases.