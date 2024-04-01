Winker was removed from Monday's game against the Pirates due to illness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
This is good news for the Nationals, as it likely means Winker will return within a day or two. The team should know more about Winker's availability for Tuesday after re-evaluating him in the morning.
