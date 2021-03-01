Winker was scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's game against Oakland due to a sore right hip, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The issue doesn't sound particularly serious, and Opening Day is still a full month away, but it would obviously be preferable for Winker to not already be battling even a minor injury so early in camp. He's coming off a strong year but may be forced to fight for at-bats this season as the designated hitter spot he occupied for much of last year won't be used in the National League, so any extended absence could hurt his push for playing time. Mark Payton will play left field in his absence Monday.